Letter: House of Lords provides vital checks and balances in our system

I have some sympathy with his point of view, but in any democracy there must be checks and balances in the system: think Putin, no checks in his system.

But when Mr Warner makes his point about unelected people making decisions, did he think about a previous Tory Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak?Who the heck elected them and the political decisions they made under our democratic process?

Keith Bowman

A letter this week discusses the role of the House Of Lords in our country.

Bolsover

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

