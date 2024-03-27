Letter: GB News has provided a breath of fresh air for political broadcasting
and live on Freeview channel 276
She does not mention the woke (both internally and externally) and left-leaning BBC (British Bashing Corporation) and I feel it is common knowledge that the latter’s news coverage is biased and I know many people who have stopped watching it.
You may knock GB News, Jayne, but you cannot deny that every one of their frequent political discussions and news reviews has representation from the left and the right. Can you name me one BBC programme which can boast of this balance?
GB News viewing figures are rocketing and it has brought a breath of fresh air and a new angle to broadcasting.
HJ Greaves
By email
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.