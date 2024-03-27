Letter: GB News has provided a breath of fresh air for political broadcasting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She does not mention the woke (both internally and externally) and left-leaning BBC (British Bashing Corporation) and I feel it is common knowledge that the latter’s news coverage is biased and I know many people who have stopped watching it.

You may knock GB News, Jayne, but you cannot deny that every one of their frequent political discussions and news reviews has representation from the left and the right. Can you name me one BBC programme which can boast of this balance?

GB News viewing figures are rocketing and it has brought a breath of fresh air and a new angle to broadcasting.

A letter this week is full of praise for the output of GB News.

HJ Greaves

By email

