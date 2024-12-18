Letter: Finding a shop in Chesterfield to sell what you want is a real problem

With regards to the issue of getting into Chesterfield, that, in my opinion, is not the problem.

Finding a shop that sells what you want is the problem. I blame all these lazy online shoppers who use the excuse ‘well I haven't got the time’. Absolute poppycock. It isn't unknown for me to work an eight to ten hour day, get to the bank in my dinner hour, do some shopping after work then run 10 miles. This is followed by 922 press-ups, 641 squat thrusts before finishing with 99 back flips. What's really needed is Basil Fawlty to whack everyone with that bush that he attacked his car with when it refused to start.

Stephen Hodgkinson

Derbyshire

"I blame all these lazy online shoppers who use the excuse ‘well I haven't got the time’. Absolute poppycock".

