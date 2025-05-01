Letter: Developers are dictating terms and squeezing space for more profit
Living on the edge of a National Park puts huge strain on my locality, because of housing quotas for the area and no building in the National Park, the periphery gets put upon immensely.
To keep the integrity of these areas, there must be recognition that villages keep separate, there is green space between them, that new estates have green spaces built into them for managed wildflower meadows, there are bans on houses concreting front and back gardens, astro turf is disallowed, nesting boxes are incorporated in every house, a community pond is built and community spaces are mandatory.
Developers are dictating terms and squeezing space for more profit this needs to be stopped.
Concered, Derbyshire
