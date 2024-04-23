Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The carriageways have NOT been narrowed. The previous hatched area of tarmac that separated the two lanes was enough to provide width for the cycle way while the two carriageways are now next to each other. It is a busy stretch of road, which is why cyclists and pedestrians can now feel a lot safer. It has not led to any detriment to any other road user; in fact it’s safer now as the speed limit has been changed from 40mph to 30mph, while the width of the carriageways remains the same.

One reason for this provision is climate change. We have to reduce carbon emissions and cycling and walking are ways to do this.I am a motorist, a pedestrian, a bus user and a cyclist. I cycle when I can because it saves me using my car (and adding to congestion and pollution). It also gives me exercise.As a 71-year-old who’s had treatment for prostate cancer, I want to get as much exercise as possible to keep me healthy, both physically and mentally.

Your correspondent may not have seen many people using the new route yet, but that may be because of the long spell of bad weather we have had.As the days improve you’ll see many more enjoying this wonderful new facility.

GC (full name and address supplied)