Letter: Council decisions are bitter blow for motorists in area
It’s another bitter blow for the many of us who need our cars for short journeys.Saying that, Chesterfield Borough Council’s parking increases have driven that much trade away from the town centre there’s little point visiting any more.If that was the plan, it’s definitely worked. Chesterfield has lost so much trade!
K. Gilby
Chesterfield
