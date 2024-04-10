Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s another bitter blow for the many of us who need our cars for short journeys.Saying that, Chesterfield Borough Council’s parking increases have driven that much trade away from the town centre there’s little point visiting any more.If that was the plan, it’s definitely worked. Chesterfield has lost so much trade!

K. Gilby

Chesterfield

A letter this week from a reader who feels council decisions are not in favour of motorists.

