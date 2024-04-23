Letter: Closing bus station toilets will have detrimental effect on our town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What mentality at the council causes this needed facility to close?

Not long ago in your paper, the leader of the council was looking forward to the many visitors to our town.

If any future coach companies plan visits to Chesterfield, which I do hope they do as we need more people to visit, I suggest they learn where Old Shop Lane is and drop their passengers off on this street, where there are toilets just around the corner.

A letter questions the number of public toilets in the town.

They are also on Beetwell Street on the opposite side to the road to the station, near the staircase up into the precinct. The coach station is no longer a valid dropping-off point.

Adrian Mather

Spital

