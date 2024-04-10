Letter: Another crackpot scheme dreamt up by some government official
It seems to be another crackpot scheme that was dreamt up by some government official. The same goes for the region’s mayor – another role that is not needed.Make no mistake, if you think the government of the day is running the country you will be mistaken. They only make a decision that unelected Whitehall civil servants have drawn up and that goes right down the line, from cities to boroughs.
Alan Warner
Denby Village
