Letter: A new mass movement party for the working class is badly needed
We have moved on in many ways from the Tolpuddle Martyrs of 1834, but there is still no fair wage for the working man compared to the ruling class of employers, directors, shareholders.What workers and all those not part of the privileged classes need to do is form the Government. The country is generally disillusioned with the two-party system, with both Conservative and Labour.People feel there is no longer a political party that represents them. A new mass movement party for the working class is badly needed. How do we do this?The TUC must take the lead to create and initially fund this. The Socialist Party has been calling for such actions over the past few years, but the concept needs to be more widely known so it can reach critical mass and happen.
This party could be a government that has socialist policies that people are now asking for: nationalisation/public ownership of rail, buses, water, electric, gas, and a return to a real National Health Service.Profits would not go to companies and their shareholders any more but be ploughed back into improving services and for climate change to be faced and tackled to save our world.
People need to debate and spread this alternative at work, in pubs, at home – anywhere they can. We want a 21st century ‘fit for the people’.
Adrian Rimington
Chesterfield
