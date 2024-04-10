Letter: A new mass movement party for the working class is badly needed

We have moved on in many ways from the Tolpuddle Martyrs of 1834, but there is still no fair wage for the working man compared to the ruling class of employers, directors, shareholders.What workers and all those not part of the privileged classes need to do is form the Government. The country is generally disillusioned with the two-party system, with both Conservative and Labour.People feel there is no longer a political party that represents them. A new mass movement party for the working class is badly needed. How do we do this?The TUC must take the lead to create and initially fund this. The Socialist Party has been calling for such actions over the past few years, but the concept needs to be more widely known so it can reach critical mass and happen.