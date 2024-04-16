Letter: A little politeness goes a long way in an often unsetttled world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The gentleman that arrived with our goods was originally from overseas and had made his home in the UK. He worked full-time. His manners and respectful nature made our early day much easier to deal with.He also wished us a very happy Easter and provided a warm handshake to my partner and myself.During a visit to my local pub, we met a car wash attendant from our local garage who was also in full-time employment and originally from overseas. He smiled and shook hands once he recognised us, touching his heart and making a slight bow.These two experiences make living in a very unsettled world so much more acceptable. Thank you to the gentlemen concerned.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

A letter this week from a reader sings the praises of good manners and politeness.

