Letter: A little politeness goes a long way in an often unsetttled world
The gentleman that arrived with our goods was originally from overseas and had made his home in the UK. He worked full-time. His manners and respectful nature made our early day much easier to deal with.He also wished us a very happy Easter and provided a warm handshake to my partner and myself.During a visit to my local pub, we met a car wash attendant from our local garage who was also in full-time employment and originally from overseas. He smiled and shook hands once he recognised us, touching his heart and making a slight bow.These two experiences make living in a very unsettled world so much more acceptable. Thank you to the gentlemen concerned.
Alan Armstrong
Staveley
