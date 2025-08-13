Chesterfield Panthers car show among the very best
I enjoy taking my car to classic cars shows and in my opinion, this was one of the best that I had been to for a while. There were some great cars, the weather was lovely and I met some nice people there.
The atmosphere was great and there was something for everyone young and old alike, so I would like to say a big thank you, through your pages to the organisers, staff and volunteers who must have worked very hard to make the day go so well.
It was a very well organised event I look forward to returning again so thanks to everyone for a lovely day out.