Chesterfield Panthers car show among the very best

Chesterfield Autofest

I have just returned from the Chesterfield Autofest classic car show held on Sunday the 10th August at the Dunston Rugby club a fund raising event in aid of the Chesterfield Panthers RUFC.

I enjoy taking my car to classic cars shows and in my opinion, this was one of the best that I had been to for a while. There were some great cars, the weather was lovely and I met some nice people there.

The atmosphere was great and there was something for everyone young and old alike, so I would like to say a big thank you, through your pages to the organisers, staff and volunteers who must have worked very hard to make the day go so well.

It was a very well organised event I look forward to returning again so thanks to everyone for a lovely day out.