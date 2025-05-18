Letter: Winter Fuel Payments

"Hopefully we can turn Labour around so it is again a party that looks after the working class and protects the vulnerable", says reader David Widdowson

Earlier in May, Rachel Reeves said, as reported on Radio 4, ‘No U turn on Winter Fuel Payments’. She will not even consider it, despite hints that the Labour Party is now a little more open to looking at the issue.

Perhaps this will help prevent the famous quote from Edmund Burke ‘Evil triumphs when good men do nothing’. Hopefully this will lead to Ms Reeves being ousted. With this little bit of hope, we must continue to advocate for a better deal for pensioners. Please contact your MP, councillors, sign the petitions, and make your voices heard, use the internet too.

As a Christian, along with reportedly 48% of the UK population, we can pray for a fairer and more just outcome.

The Daily Mail predicts a ‘Summer of Discontent’. Yes, we are discontented, and alongside unions, we must all make our voices heard against attacks on the poorer and less strong members of our society - the elderly, the disabled, the sick, and unemployed. We cannot wait four years until the election to have our say.

Anyone out there with any other ideas on how to make Labour think again, although the Reform success must have them all very worried, write in and let us know.

Hopefully we can turn Labour around so it is again a party that looks after the working class and protects the vulnerable.