Letter: The need for a National Care Service

In 2010 the Labour government published the white paper 'Building the National Care Service', aiming for public debate and cross party agreement, and then they lost power.

Now, after 15 years, such actions are long overdue. The National Pensioner’s Convention enlisted the services of professor David Oliver to put detail on our policy which has been in place since 2020 (booklet available £2, as well as information on the NPC web site).

The present Labour government are letting us down, they have ‘kicked the can down the road’ by calling for a Commission which will not report until the next election is due! People who have lost or are facing losing savings and homes because of care home fees will appreciate the need for a National care Service. We are campaigning for:

A National Care Service fully funded by general taxation delivering high quality care that is free at the point of need. A joined up service with no division between Health and Social Care provision. A new approach to training the work force that raises their status and skills. All employed care workers in England to register (already a requirement in every other UK country). Parity of illness and impairment to prevent those with Dementia and other long term conditions being means tested for care. A robust, independent regulatory body to oversee and ensure individuals are protected. More frequent inspections by highly trained inspectors to help improve standards.

If you want to get more involved or want further details, then please get in touch and/or come to our meetings. Speak to Adrian on 077664 92190 or email: [email protected]

Adrian Rimington, chair, Chesterfield Pensioner’s Convention,

Chesterfield