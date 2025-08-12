Letter: State pension no longer a right?

With Parliament and schools on their holidays, we seem to be in the 'silly season' with the 'chattering classes' filling newspapers. However, it might just possibly be the 'sinister season'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The i Paper July 30th had a two page spread on 'Should the State Pension be means tested?' The three protagonists were Janet Street Porter, Kwasi Kwarteng, and Yasmin Alibhai-Browne, and in common none are working class workers or have need of a state pension in their later years!

I have also been contacting my county Reform councillors following Nigel Farage stating there will not be a state pension in the not too distant future. Workers must note that they pay national Insurance contributions throughout their working life to pay for and earn a full state pension. If I were in my 40's or 50's I would be highly concerned about what is possibly happening and let the powers that be know they cannot expect payments and then take away the rights that earns! It needs to be made public that state pensions will be here for us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have informed councillors and MPs that with the current rhetoric on pensions I will have no choice but to spoil my ballot paper. Do we have to wait for AI to govern us? It can't do much worse than the options we have. White collar workers will be replaced by AI too it is said. Will this force people into care sector jobs so the vulnerable will be better cared for? In my last years, I will hopefully keep my pension and be cared for if I need it, and will keep o defending the rights of pensioners.

A reader writes in this week about the State Pension

Adrian Rimington,

Horsley Close, Chesterfield

Chair, Chesterfield Pensioner's Convention