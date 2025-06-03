Letter: Governmental change

A reader aires his views

As a regular campaigner, I try and read a lot of the news and opinions expressed in the press. One I like to read, as well as of course the Derbyshire Times and its local community knowledge, is The Socialist, that covers many subjects not addressed by others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Socialist has four pages dedicated to trade unions, which helps give the position they are at.

However, I do get the impression that unions can take several years to catch up to addressing the issues of the day. Perhaps their committee systems are to blame?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is only now with the rise of Reform UK that unions are at last moving on creating a political party for the working class with Socialism at its heart. But will the worker’s alternative to Reform be ready to contest a 2029 general election? I welcome any trade unionist response.

Adrian Rimington

Horsley Close, Chesterfield