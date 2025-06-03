Letter: Governmental change
The Socialist has four pages dedicated to trade unions, which helps give the position they are at.
However, I do get the impression that unions can take several years to catch up to addressing the issues of the day. Perhaps their committee systems are to blame?
It is only now with the rise of Reform UK that unions are at last moving on creating a political party for the working class with Socialism at its heart. But will the worker’s alternative to Reform be ready to contest a 2029 general election? I welcome any trade unionist response.
Adrian Rimington
Horsley Close, Chesterfield