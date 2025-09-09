Letter: A real NHS!

A meeting to discuss the NHS is being held at Chesterfield library

We at the National Pensioner's Convention are having serious debates and critiques on the NHS and are looking to find a way forward - at national, regional and local levels.

The Chesterfield branch is holding a meeting on October 22nd at the Chesterfield library at 1pm (please contact 07766492190 if you wish to attend).

We have used Andrew Seaton's research (for which he gained a PhD for the quality of his work) to back our demands for a people focussed quality NHS.

We have already made our position clear to our local MP, Toby Perkins, informing him: 'In the 1960's the NHS was the envy of the world, we need to have that quality back, anything less is failure.'

There are now at least 10 nations ranked as having better health services than ourselves. We need the general public to join us in the demands for an all embracing National Care Service that responds to the needs of the people, we need to mobilise all unions, not just those concerned with the NHS, to work towards raising standards and restoring the NHS to again become the envy of the world, one where patients come first.

Adrian Rimington,

Chesterfield