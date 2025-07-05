Letter: A call for improved Sunday bus services

User (UGC) Submitted

I have written to Ms Charlotte Hill, the new Reform lead for transport at Derbyshire County Council. We are asking for better buses generally, but one area that keeps coming up is the need for better Sunday bus services.

It is a day when the majority of people have the opportunity for leisure, to visit friends, relations, the countryside, attractions and events, and yet to organise a bus to access these is at best very complex and at worst impossible.

We now live in a 24/7 world and bus services must begin to reflect this. As with all bus use, it is a chicken and egg situation; if the buses are there and are reliable, people will use them, but with the services we have at present, people do not risk bus travel.

Yet bus companies say that footfall is not there, people do not want buses. A good service would see greater use.

I ask people to back this campaign (also look at Facebook Better Buses East Midlands). Tell your councillor, and write to [email protected] as well as writing to the Derbyshire Times!. Let’s have Better Buses!

Adrian Rimington for the Chesterfield Pensioner’s Convention

Horsley Close, Chesterfield.