Published 13th Feb 2025
I’ve lived in Derbyshire for a few years now – and these are 13 reasons why others should think about making the same move in 2025.

From Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire to the beautiful scenery of the Peak District National Park, there is plenty to love about the county – which is filled with unique attractions and historic landmarks.

As an outsider, I’ve been acclimatising to life here gradually – and have put together a list of reasons why others should consider moving to the county in 2025.

These are some of the reasons I think people should consider a move to Derbyshire and the Peak District in 2025.

One of the best things about Chesterfield is its proximity to the Peak District National Park, and some of the UK’s most beautiful countryside. To live within walking distance of such scenic spots is a real privilege - especially in the summer months as the weather improves.

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to some great pubs - something I was glad to discover upon moving here. Personal favourites in Chesterfield include the Rose and Crown, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Pig and Pump and The Rutland. Looking further afield, you can’t go wrong with the Dronfield Arms and Coach and Horses at Dronfield, The Hunloke Arms or the Peacock at Barlow.

Derbyshire is full of beautiful towns and villages - with the likes of Bakewell, Buxton, Matlock, Hathersage and Castleton at the very top of that list.

