From Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire to the beautiful scenery of the Peak District National Park, there is plenty to love about the county – which is filled with unique attractions and historic landmarks.
As an outsider, I’ve been acclimatising to life here gradually – and have put together a list of reasons why others should consider moving to the county in 2025.
1. Reasons to move to Derbyshire
These are some of the reasons I think people should consider a move to Derbyshire and the Peak District in 2025. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers - James Hardisty
2. Green spaces
One of the best things about Chesterfield is its proximity to the Peak District National Park, and some of the UK’s most beautiful countryside. To live within walking distance of such scenic spots is a real privilege - especially in the summer months as the weather improves. Photo: RKH
3. Pubs
Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to some great pubs - something I was glad to discover upon moving here. Personal favourites in Chesterfield include the Rose and Crown, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Pig and Pump and The Rutland. Looking further afield, you can’t go wrong with the Dronfield Arms and Coach and Horses at Dronfield, The Hunloke Arms or the Peacock at Barlow. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Beautiful towns and villages
Derbyshire is full of beautiful towns and villages - with the likes of Bakewell, Buxton, Matlock, Hathersage and Castleton at the very top of that list. Photo: jason chadwick