Healthwatch Derbyshire Column: Why listening to professional home care workers matters

By Helen Henderson, Chief Executive, Healthwatch Derbyshire

When we talk about health and care services, it’s easy to think first of hospitals and GP surgeries. But for many people across Derbyshire, it’s professional home care workers who make the biggest difference to their daily lives.

These are the paid professionals who visit people in their own homes – helping with personal care, medication, practical support, and sometimes simply offering a listening ear. Their work helps people live safely, comfortably, and independently in the place they know best.

Their role is vital, which is why it’s so important to listen to them to know what could make their role easier, and safer. That’s why we’ve launched a new project, in partnership with Derbyshire County Council’s Public Health team to hear directly from them.

We’re running a short, anonymous survey about infection prevention and flu vaccinations – issues that directly affect home care workers and the people they support. Their feedback will help shape future guidance and resources, ensuring the workforce is recognised, valued, and properly supported.

By taking part, professional home care workers can tell us what really matters to them and what would make their job easier. That feedback not only benefits them, but also the many individuals and families who rely on their care every day.

If you’re a professional home care worker, or if you know someone who is, please encourage them to take part. The survey is open until 19 October, 2025 and is quick and easy to complete. Everyone who responds can also enter a prize draw to win one of two £25 shopping vouchers.

Take the survey today: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Home-care-worker4/