Healthwatch Derbyshire Column: Survey asks smokers in Derbyshire and Derby to share their experiences

Survey asks smokers in Derbyshire and Derby to share their experiences

By Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People who smoke in Derbyshire and Derby City are being asked to share their experiences in a new survey designed to understand smoking habits and the challenges people face when trying to quit.

The survey, launched by Healthwatch Derbyshire, aims to find out why people smoke, what might encourage them to stop, and how aware they are of local stop-smoking services such as Live Life Better Derbyshire, and Live Well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire, said: “We know quitting smoking can be incredibly hard, and everyone’s experience is different. This survey gives people the chance to tell us what really makes a difference, and what might help others in the future.”

Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire

The findings will be used to help shape future stop-smoking support and ensure local services meet the real needs of people across Derbyshire.

The survey takes just 5–10 minutes to complete, and everyone who takes part can enter a £50 shopping voucher prize draw.

To take part, visit: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/smoking-survey9/