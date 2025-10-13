Healthwatch Derbyshire Column: Survey asks smokers in Derbyshire and Derby to share their experiences

By Wendy Roberts
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 10:28 BST
Survey asks smokers in Derbyshire and Derby to share their experiencesplaceholder image
Survey asks smokers in Derbyshire and Derby to share their experiences
By Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire.

People who smoke in Derbyshire and Derby City are being asked to share their experiences in a new survey designed to understand smoking habits and the challenges people face when trying to quit.

Most Popular

The survey, launched by Healthwatch Derbyshire, aims to find out why people smoke, what might encourage them to stop, and how aware they are of local stop-smoking services such as Live Life Better Derbyshire, and Live Well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire, said: “We know quitting smoking can be incredibly hard, and everyone’s experience is different. This survey gives people the chance to tell us what really makes a difference, and what might help others in the future.”

Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshireplaceholder image
Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire

The findings will be used to help shape future stop-smoking support and ensure local services meet the real needs of people across Derbyshire.

The survey takes just 5–10 minutes to complete, and everyone who takes part can enter a £50 shopping voucher prize draw.

To take part, visit: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/smoking-survey9/

Related topics:PeopleDerbyshireHealthwatchDerby
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice