Dukes Barn centre manager retires after 30 years of outstanding service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colin's enduring impact on the growth and success of Dukes Barn and his unwavering commitment to our valued patrons is deeply appreciated by the entire Dukes Barn community.

Colin's journey with Dukes Barn began in 1993 as an instructor, serving in various capacities before serving as Centre Manager for the past eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His visionary leadership during the recent challenging times in the outdoor sector has been a source of strength and inspiration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre Manager Colin

The resilience and enduring support of our volunteers and loyal customer base testify to Colin's exceptional stewardship. As Colin enters this new chapter of life, we can all anticipate an active retirement befitting his spirited character.

We are delighted to announce that Jason Higginson will succeed Colin as the new Centre Manager, effective October 1, 2023. Jason is no stranger to Dukes Barn, having previously served as an Instructor and latterly as the Office Manager. His dedication and contributions to our organisation have been invaluable, making him a well-respected and familiar face among our staff and patrons.

As a charity, Dukes Barn is on the brink of an exciting chapter in its evolution, fuelled by an increasing demand for our charitable services. This heightened demand underscores the continued need for the essential financial support of our donors, enabling us to extend our reach and impact further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we endeavour to accommodate and uplift more beneficiaries, the Board of Trustees eagerly anticipates partnering with Jason on this journey, which calls for growth and innovative solutions to fulfil our mission and secure a prosperous long-term future.

Dukes Barn Outdoor Centre