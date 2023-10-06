News you can trust since 1855
Dukes Barn centre manager retires after 30 years of outstanding service

After 30 remarkable years of dedication and leadership, Colin Higginson, the Centre Manager of Dukes Barn Outdoor Activity Centre, has decided to step down and embark on a well-deserved retirement at the end of 2023.
By Jade HarrisonContributor
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST- 2 min read
Colin's enduring impact on the growth and success of Dukes Barn and his unwavering commitment to our valued patrons is deeply appreciated by the entire Dukes Barn community.

Colin's journey with Dukes Barn began in 1993 as an instructor, serving in various capacities before serving as Centre Manager for the past eight years.

His visionary leadership during the recent challenging times in the outdoor sector has been a source of strength and inspiration.

The resilience and enduring support of our volunteers and loyal customer base testify to Colin's exceptional stewardship. As Colin enters this new chapter of life, we can all anticipate an active retirement befitting his spirited character.

We are delighted to announce that Jason Higginson will succeed Colin as the new Centre Manager, effective October 1, 2023. Jason is no stranger to Dukes Barn, having previously served as an Instructor and latterly as the Office Manager. His dedication and contributions to our organisation have been invaluable, making him a well-respected and familiar face among our staff and patrons.

As a charity, Dukes Barn is on the brink of an exciting chapter in its evolution, fuelled by an increasing demand for our charitable services. This heightened demand underscores the continued need for the essential financial support of our donors, enabling us to extend our reach and impact further.

As we endeavour to accommodate and uplift more beneficiaries, the Board of Trustees eagerly anticipates partnering with Jason on this journey, which calls for growth and innovative solutions to fulfil our mission and secure a prosperous long-term future.

Rob Eley, Chair of Trustees, remarked, "Colin's legacy at Dukes Barn is profound, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his years of exceptional service. As we warmly welcome Jason Higginson into his new role, we look forward to a bright and promising future for Dukes Barn."