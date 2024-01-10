Derbyshire roads: Your views on county's road condition as 'not many stretches of road without potholes'
As more potholes have appeared across Derbyshire over the last few months, we have asked people in Chesterfield town centre what they think about the condition of the roads across the county.
Many complained about the number of potholes, which are ‘everywhere’ and some said they pose a danger to drivers, especially if covered in rain water.
Roger Worrall who lived in France for a while before returning to the UK, and was visiting Chesterfield town centre with his partner Christine, said: “I don’t think Derbyshire is any worse than Sheffield, they are both bad. France is far better. One of the worst potholes is when you go towards Baslow on the left-hand side. And there is one on Loundsley Green Road in Chesterfield that we have to avoid.”
Phil Smith commented: “Everywhere you go it’s bad. I know budgets are tight but like the NHS, we have got to spend some money. I can’t single potholes out. Everywhere we go, you encounter something every day. There are not many clean stretches of road without any potholes. I don’t know what the answer is. The budget is the budget, but I think that rather than keep on top of it they have left it to such an extent, that there’s so much to do right now. They left it too long, there are so many potholes that it is a major job now.”
Paul Bygrave added: “I think they should do temporary repairs so they have got the time to the permanent repairs. On the way from Mansfield through Glapwell it's atrocious.”
Santo Cusimano, who used to run Santo's Higham Farm Hotel before deciding to retire recently, added: “Lately it has been terrible. Wherever we go, potholes have been terrible. All the way from Mansfield to Chatsworth house I nearly damaged my car because they are so deep. And the water covers them so you don’t even see. I can understand that they can’t repair them straight away because there are so many. But in the near future something needs to be done, because they are everywhere.”