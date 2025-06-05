Community collaboration is how we build a better Derbyshire

In all my time of working in Derbyshire’s voluntary and community sector, I have never been more certain than now: collaboration isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity.

At the start of June, we brought together over 50 passionate, skilled and committed individuals for our latest Connecting Event at Chesterfield Football Club — a day that collecting the energy, wisdom and drive of our sector in one place. Volunteers, hub leads, NHS staff, system partners and local community leaders gathered to share ideas, challenges, and practical knowledge about what makes a successful community hub. We heard from speakers leading remarkable projects and asked: how do we take what works — and make it work everywhere?

The event was a celebration, but also a launchpad.

As the Derbyshire Community Hubs Network project formally concludes, what begins is a new phase of sustained, structured collaboration. Our new website hosts the final evaluation of the project so come see for yourself what we’ve achieved. From here we’re building on this momentum by launching monthly online Connecting Events — to ensure those conversations continue, voices remain heard, and support remains consistent. Because community leadership is more important than ever.

Community Hubs connecting event

This is the role of good infrastructure: to connect, guide, and champion. That’s what we do at Derbyshire Voluntary Action. Our new brand is rooted in four defining pillars: Connection, Creativity, Community Advocacy, and Positive Difference — because these are not just ideals, they are actions.

The voluntary and community sector in Derbyshire is agile, responsive, and deeply embedded in the places it serves, we’ve seen how much we can achieve together. But it also needs visibility, investment, and influence at the strategic table. That’s what we fight for — and what we will continue to deliver.

Our mission remains: helping people help their community. Because in a time of challenge and change, it is the people closest to the ground who know what’s needed — and it is our job to make sure their voice is supported, trusted, and heard.

Jacqui Willis, CEO Derbyshire Voluntary Action