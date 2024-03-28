Sarah Dines column: ​We can benefit from Easter’s vital message of hope for all

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Christian message of renewal and hope is particularly poignant at Easter, yet it is often overshadowed in contemporary discourse.

Chocolate eggs and the Easter rabbit are lovely traditions, which I and my own children have enjoyed, but in this tumultuous time we currently find ourselves in, the vital message of hope that Easter brings is something we can all benefit from.

I personally find it impossible not to feel hopeful when I look outside and see brand new lambs, the daffodils flowering and everything once again starting to turn that very particular shade of spring green.

Sarah Dines, Conservative MP for Derbyshire Dales.

Easter and its message of physical resurrection and spiritual rebirth holds a special importance for many of us in Derbyshire Dales.

It is brilliant to see so many of the Easter-themed events and half-term activities advertised for everyone to enjoy here in our local area.

I am so grateful to our tourism and hospitality industry for working tirelessly to make our area a desirable place to visit.

Tourism and hospitality are the lifeblood of our local economy and I love seeing our tourist attractions becoming busy again this time of year.

Everywhere you look at the moment, there are signs of spring and rebirth.

Blossom is returning to the trees and daffodils seem to be everywhere.

In my job as the MP for the area, I am lucky enough to travel the length and breadth of the Derbyshire Dales visiting constituents and businesses.

I have met with many local farmers to discuss their various concerns and sometimes, if I am very lucky, I also get to meet their animals.

I recently spent time with some hand-reared lambs in the south of the constituency and I challenge anyone not to have a good day after a hug from a newborn lamb.