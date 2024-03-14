Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​My dream growing up was to become a barrister and a Member of Parliament.

There isn’t a day that goes by that I am not proud that I have achieved these goals.

I was able to do so because I was supported, encouraged, and was told that, with enough hard work, I could achieve my dreams.

Throughout my career, when I have found myself coming up against many of the obstacles women faced even into the 1980s, as unfortunately many women did, I have had other women such as teachers, colleagues, friends, and my wonderful mother, who is sadly no longer with us, holding me up and urging me on.

Being a woman and what this means is strangely politicised in 2024.

There is much discourse around the definition of a woman, who can be a woman and what this actually means.

For me, nobody should be marginalised, or live in fear of violence or prejudice.

I want people to have equal rights, no matter their sexuality or how they present themselves, but I also know the definition of a woman and for me it really is not complicated.

I feel I have to caveat the above statement by saying that all trans women also deserve to be and feel safe. I would argue that most people would not find that controversial. The issue comes when extending rights to one group unintentionally diminishes the rights of another. That is not equal rights.

Women-only spaces are vitally important and have been hard fought for.

Recently I received a huge amount of correspondence from parents at a local school, where unisex toilets had been installed without any consultation with parents.

All this move did was cause some children to not go to the toilet all day, risking their health.

I am glad to say that this decision has been reversed.