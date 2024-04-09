Sarah Dines column: I’ve been pleased to stand with residents against development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The problem with flooding on a hill is that water flows downhill, and the bottom of Matlock invariably suffers. Our green spaces at the top of Matlock are vital as they act as a sponge for this excess water.

You can imagine how bad the flooding lower down would be without this green space.

Last weekend, I met with the Cavendish Fields Sports Association to discuss their plans for improved sporting provision in the area, while maintaining this natural balance.

It was clear to see the vital role these green spaces have for water management in our area.

In my view, to tackle flooding we need to take a wider view than just the drains at the bottom of Matlock.

On higher ground, people have tarmacked their drives, gardens have been paved and land that used to act as a sponge for rain, now creates more water runoff.

Most people, of course, will have done this without realising the possible impact on the wider area.

The surface water run-off is bad enough with the number of homes we already have in Matlock.

Can you imagine how much more run-off could occur if the building on the Wolds went ahead?

That is why I am so delighted the council have seen sense and turned down the planning application for the Wolds development at the planning meeting on March 28.

I was so pleased to stand shoulder to shoulder with residents against this development which in my mind would have significantly raised the risk of flooding in the area.

I spoke at the meeting and was pleased to join with a significant number of local people fighting against this development.

An especially loud shout-out needs to be given to the Wolds Action Community group who have had no choice but to fight this development for years.