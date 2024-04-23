Sarah Dines column: Event was a great showcase for what this area has to offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I was absolutely honoured to be joined by some fantastic local businesses in Parliament on April 16 for my Taste of Derbyshire Dales event.

Together they showcased some of the fabulous things on offer in Derbyshire Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attendees were Chatsworth Farm Shop, Coldeaton Jersey Dairy, Drowned Villages Smokery, Ginger Butchers at New Close Farm, Hartington Creamery, Mallon & Green, Matlock Meadows Ice Cream, The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop, Nigel’s Butchers, Peak Ales, and Sourdough Dave.

Sarah Dines, Conservative MP for Derbyshire Dales.

Representative and members of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire were also in attendance, as were Lord McLoughlin and the Earl of Burlington.

Every single person that attended, whether they were Members of Parliament, Lords, a Baroness, Parliamentary staff, Ministers or House staff, went away singing the praises of all the businesses in attendance, declaring the event to be the best ‘Taste Of’ event ever to be held in Parliament, of which there are a great number held each year.

So many attendees have made plans to visit the businesses in person here in Derbyshire Dales and I am quite certain that all the businesses will have many new customers as a result of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matlock was well represented with the Ginger Butchers, Sourdough Dave and Matlock Meadows Ice Cream. Matlock Meadows served incredible ice cream and I saw many a government minister leaving the room with a tub or two.

​”Sourdough Dave provided incredible fresh baked sourdough bread. Seeing as he got up at midnight to bake the loaves fresh for the day and for his loyal customer base, he and Sourdough Sarah deserve huge thanks for their commitment”, says Sarah Dines MP.

Ginger Butchers joined Nigel’s Butchers from Ashbourne and did Derbyshire proud, illustrating the incredible quality of our local meat. Pork pies, sausages and potted beef were on offer. I think people sometimes forget, or at least do not appreciate, the incredible skill that goes into butchery.

Sourdough Dave provided the most incredible fresh baked sourdough bread and seeing as he got up at midnight to bake the loaves fresh for the day and for his loyal customer base, he and Sourdough Sarah deserve a huge thank you for their commitment.

I cannot thank all the businesses from across Derbyshire Dales enough for coming to Parliament and showcasing what our area has to offer. I am incredibly proud to represent some of the finest artisans around. I am very much looking forward to holding similar events in the future.