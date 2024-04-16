Watch more of our videos on Shots!

OK, great, let’s decide how we can revitalise the town for residents and boost tourist numbers.

Well, let’s start by raising an hour's parking charge to £2.10, then we’ll close the toilets at the coach station so anyone travelling into town has to go to the couple of alternative toilets we still have if they’re open when they need them.

Great, that’s both motorists and public transport users discouraged from coming to Chesterfield.

A letter this week looks at what the council has planned to improve the town.

Next, let’s shut the tourist information centre and not bother opening the Revolution House, that’s bound to be a winner bringing in visitors.

Oh, another great idea, let’s bring in charges for green bin collection, that’s sure to increase tipping costs, fly tipping and queues at the tips when their opening hours are reduced.

We’ll spend some money on refurbishment of the town centre and hope people don’t notice all the boarded-up and derelict shops, and the drug and drink-affected people who put everyone off going near the market place.

Stephen Smedley

Hasland

