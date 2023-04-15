If you are struggling with your mental health, reach out to your friends and family, a GP, and services such as Mind or Talking Mental Health Derbyshire

Mental health is a critical issue that affects millions of people in the UK every day. Unfortunately, despite its widespread impact, mental health is not receiving the attention it deserves from policymakers and funders. As a result, people who suffer from mental illness are often left without the support they need to recover and lead fulfilling lives.

In the last five years, I've finally started to comprehend my own battles with mental health. During my teenage years, I constantly felt anxious and hesitant to try new things, and this persisted into adulthood. However, at the time, I didn't recognize it as anxiety; I simply assumed that I was naturally shy.

Around the age of 19, my anxiety began to escalate. I vividly recall one night, just as I was drifting off to sleep, suddenly I felt an overwhelming sense of panic coursing through my body. My senses were heightened, and my heart was racing faster than it ever had before. Unaware that this was a panic attack, I rushed to the hospital, convinced I was having a heart attack.

Derbyshire Times community reporter James Salt.

After receiving the all-clear, I was provided with some information about panic attacks and referred to my GP. The following week, I visited my GP to clear my doubts and in an attempt to alleviate my fears, the doctor gave me a heart monitor to wear overnight at home. When I went back to discuss the results, I was taken aback by what he said. The GP informed me that my heart rate was so low while I was asleep that he was surprised I was still alive. This unexpected revelation only worsened my anxiety. Although another GP later confirmed that my results were normal, comments like these can have a profound impact, especially coming from someone in such a position of trust. Even today, I continue to struggle with health anxiety-related issues, particularly concerning my heart.

I'm feeling good now. After taking medication and trying to meditate (mostly unsuccessfully), I've been fortunate enough to see an improvement in my condition. However, for countless individuals, these methods are ineffective, and despite the high number of people affected by mental health issues every day, funding for mental health services continues to be insufficient. Unfortunately, mental health has long been a taboo topic that people are hesitant to discuss. This has resulted in a lack of understanding and compassion towards those who suffer from mental illnesses. Too often, mental health issues are seen as a weakness or personal failure, rather than a genuine medical condition that requires proper treatment and support.

