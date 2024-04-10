Column: We'll keep empowering Derbyshire school pupils to have a voice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our charity has devised an active bystander programme entitled ‘I Can I Will’ which has secured funding from the Derby and Derbyshire Serious Violence Partnership Board under the objective to keep young people safe from harm.

Pupils aged ten to 18 will benefit from the delivery of Safe and Sound’s ‘I Can I Will’ workshops in the coming year which will be adapted dependant on the age group and SEND requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshops will equip participants with the knowledge of how to speak up and safely intervene in situations that make them feel uncomfortable. This will include situations where they witness bullying, violence and knife crime.

Tracy Harrison is CEO of Derbyshire-based charity Safe And Sound (Photo credit: Ian Hodgkinson / Picture It)

The programme is in response to an 11 per cent increase in serious violence in Derbyshire between 2019 and 2022 - particularly involving young people.

A survey by Safe and Sound of over 600 young people across the city and county also found that 50% were aware of violence taking place in their area and 37 per cent had experienced violence personally; 45 per cent were most worried about knife crime followed by 28 per cent concerned about gangs.

As well as an increase in reported crime, we know there is a growing issue in schools with bullying, harassment and violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is important for children and young people to be aware from an early age that emotional bullying can be just as damaging as physical harm and the need to challenge inappropriate behaviours.

Peer-on-peer or child on child abuse can be motivated by perceived differences including on the grounds of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability or other differences.

It can result in significant, long lasting and traumatic isolation, intimidation or violence for the victim as well as the perpetrator who themselves can be facing violence and disruption in their lives.

By educating students on bystander intervention, the ‘I Can I will’ workshops empower young people to actively contribute to the prevention of bullying, violence, and other negative behaviours within the school premises and beyond in local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These issues obviously need to be discussed in a way that is appropriate for children and very much focus on the positive elements of looking after each other, speaking up when you see something wrong and reporting incidents or concerns.

We have been delivering ‘I Can I Will’ active bystander workshops in schools across the county having first developed the programme as part of the Safe Derby campaign to tackle violence against women in girls back in 2022 and these have been well received by teachers, parents and pupils.

The support with funding from the Derby and Derbyshire Serious Violence Partnership Board has enabled us to further develop the workshops and to roll this out across the county.