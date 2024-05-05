Column: This latest crazy parenting fad from the USA should be given the bird

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s another reason to like the RSPCA: it has told people to stop having gender reveal parties.

If you have never heard of a gender reveal party, well done. A few years ago, a trend started where people would hold a party to inform their friends and family of the gender of their unborn child.

It was an American fad like baby showers, push presents and many other things that add narcissism into being a parent-to-be.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

Instead of simply saying, “Oh, we found out we’re having a girl,” the people who do a gender reveal party announce the gender with some elaborate stunt.

They’ll have a balloon that they burst to reveal pink glitter. They may set off fireworks that show blue or pink. It’s pretty basic stuff.

The RSPCA has warned parents over a gender reveal party craze that is killing birds. Some have been using pigeons dyed pink or blue to announce their baby’s sex.

Firstly, I know doves and pigeons are the same animal apart from the colouring, and if you’re painting it you can use a pigeon in place of a dove but it does seem like announcing your child’s gender using a flying rat.

People at the party will say, “What’s that pink skinny bird with a missing foot? Oh, it’s telling us we’re having a niece.”

Secondly, why are we celebrating the new arrival of life by harming something that’s already here? The paints can be toxic and it turns out that painting a pigeon pink makes it a lot more likely to be caught by other animals.

You might as well paint a target on its back. The RSPCA says it has seen an increase in cases of cats catching pigeons that have been painted.

Normally a pigeon blends in quite well to trees and bushes but if it’s painted pink it will only have camouflage if it hides in a hen night.

Normally I wouldn’t be so blunt but saying this could save an animal’s life. If you’re thinking of holding a gender reveal party you should remember that no-one cares. If you tell them you’re having a boy or a girl they’ll be happy for you. No one will think, “That’s nice but I wish I found out by seeing 12 blue pigeons splutter out of a box before being mauled by the cat.”

