Column: ​Our friendship group is trying to remove as many barriers as we can​​​​​​​

​Our local friendship group, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows, has around 300 mostly older and retired members. We meet up regularly to enjoy activities in the region, but there’s always more room at the table.

We know there are lots of obstacles that can get in the way of making friends, particularly as we get older.

Not knowing how to start or where to look is often the first and most difficult hurdle, so we want to wave a huge ‘hello’ and help to remove as many barriers as possible.

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

There’s a wide variety of events for you to try and a whole host of people to enjoy doing them alongside.

We’re also sensitive to pressures on people’s budgets and keep the prices of many of our events to a minimum.

There really is something for everyone.

On Friday, May 3, our regular walking group will be meeting in Litton at 10.30am.

The walk is free to join and you can choose to buy lunch in the pub afterwards, if you’d like to.

Our next coffee morning will be on Wednesday, May 15, at the Quaker Friends Meeting House in Chesterfield, featuring a talk from BBC Radio Derby’s ‘Potty Plotters’.

It starts at 11am, costs £1.50 and you’ll get complimentary refreshments. We will also be meeting at 12.30pm for a Pie and Pea lunch on Monday, May 20, at Maggie Mays in Walton, which costs £9.95.

Our society also runs around 60 online events every month which are free and open to all.

If you feel nervous about trying out a new group, many of our now regulars felt that way in the beginning. We’ll do all we can to put you at ease.

You can always call me ahead of the event to get an idea of what to expect.

We’re here to improve local people’s lives through friendship and support.

And as well as social events, our members can access a wide range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club.

There are also opportunities to volunteer and play a part in raising money for good causes.

If you want to give us a try, or find out more, get in touch with me on [email protected] or 07933 626720, or go to www.oddfellows.co.uk.