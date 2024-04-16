Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talking to someone you trust and who understands what it’s like is often the first step in managing how you feel. You might be feeling distressed, at crisis point, anxious, worried, low, or have suicidal thoughts.

In Derbyshire, we have recently opened three crisis support drop-in services, in Buxton, Ripley and Swadlincote.

We offer a relaxed and comfortable space in easily-accessible town centre buildings where we offer a listening ear, support in managing your feelings, advice on how to cope, and signposting to other support services.

Guest columnist Jenny Hotchkiss is the chief executive of Derbyshire Mind.

On Friday and Saturday evenings and on Sunday afternoons, people drop in for a cup of tea and some time with support workers and volunteers from Derbyshire Mind, the charity I lead.

The drop-in centres are funded by the local NHS as part of a range of services to provide support without the need to see a medically trained clinician and before things get worse.

There are other ways to get support too. The Derbyshire Mental Health Helpline and Support Service on 0800 028 0077 provides advice, and signposting to services and coping strategies.

The Derby and Derbyshire Emotional Health and Wellbeing website also lists services and offers advice. One important technique to be safe in a crisis is to have your own ‘safe and well plan’ ready prepared. Write down on your plan the signs that people would see if you were nearing a crisis, so they know when to support you. Add your own coping strategies, who you would turn to for help, and distraction techniques.

Think about ways also that you can build your resilience and improve your mental wellbeing. Five proven techniques are:

1. Be social and get together with people who matter to you;

2. Be active – try a walk at lunchtime or visit your local park;

3. Take notice – think about the moments that make you feel happy and savour them;

4. Learn something new – ask your colleagues or friends to share something you don’t know;

5. Give something back by volunteering or helping your neighbour

Take a look at the Derbyshire Mind website to find out more about the wellbeing activities we run