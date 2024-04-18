Champions: Ideas flourish and businesses thrive​​​​​​​ across our innovative and underrated area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My role in the organisation is primarily to drive sustainable and people-led practices through the business and providing support in securing larger contracts.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

At FWD Motion we are experiencing an exhilarating rate of growth, and building new relationships - both locally and nationally - with small businesses and large multinationals.

Our greatest achievement is the development of a clear vision to build our business. This encompasses a shift toward environmentally sustainable practices, backed by strategic investments.

Moreover, we’re deeply mindful of accessibility considerations, such as introducing Braille services and enhancing website accessibility.

“I love working in the area with its vibrant innovation and exciting initiatives​”, says Claire Wilks, business operations manager at FWD Motion.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Vibrant, Innovative, Underrated

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love visiting Chesterfield Theatres; it is so easy for me to get to the centre of Chesterfield from my home in Dronfield by getting on the train.

I am so pleased that the Pomegranate Theatre is having a multimillion-pound investment and full refurbishment. It is a beautiful building and traditional theatre and deserves to be preserved for future generations - and I can’t wait to see the transformation when it reopens in 2025!

In the meantime, the Winding Wheel is doing a fantastic job at hosting a wide variety of events - this year I have booked to be there at the business expo, as well as for dancing and comedy.

I also think that Chesterfield has some fantastic independent eateries. The choice is amazing and just keeps growin. There is always somewhere new to try.

I have recently enjoyed a Sunday dinner at the Bulls’s Head at Holymoorside; authentic Italian cuisine at Sicily Restaurant on Sheffield Road and for something lower key, I always enjoy a gluten-free fish and chip supper from Chester’s.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

Our business is deeply committed to sustainability across all operations. We’ve transitioned our vehicle fleet to electric, with charging points at our headquarters.

Our initiatives include a bee-friendly garden, encouraging cycling with onsite showers. We prioritise

environmentally conscious decisions, from using local suppliers and UK-made products to transitioning from solvent to UV inks. We integrate recycled materials into our products and ensure their recyclability at the end of their lives.

Additionally, we conduct digital site visits to minimise travel emissions. Solar panels power our facilities, with plans for further expansion.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire- an area with vibrant innovation and exciting initiatives. The support networks, including Destination Chesterfield, the new Accelerator Programme, and North East Derbyshire District Council’s Economic Redevelopment Team provide valuable resources and assistance. It’s an environment where ideas flourish and businesses thrive.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

Attending the Chesterfield & North Derbyshire Employability and Skills Conference provided valuable insights into new education and employment initiatives.

We made beneficial contacts and are now exploring opportunities to support T Level student placements and integrating apprenticeships into our succession plan.

This guidance enhances our workforce development strategies, fostering long-term growth and success.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

In 2030, I hope Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are leading the green revolution nationally, championing environmental sustainability and ethical working practices.