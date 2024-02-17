Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bringing a wealth of experience from a multitude of backgrounds, our coaching team at ActionCOACH Chesterfield brings talent, experience and patience to ensure we get the results our clients desire.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organization over the past year?

The greatest achievement for our business over the past year has been the success and accomplishments of our clients.

Our latest Champions columnist is Emma Pymm, head of partnerships and client relations at ActionCOACH Chesterfield.

We take pride in the results they achieve, so attending a regional business awards event and seeing the majority of our clients receiving awards for their exceptional work through their people and businesses was a very proud and humbling moment for us.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Charming, Picturesque, Community-driven

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

The Peak District national Park - While not directly in Chesterfield, the Peak District is easily accessible and offers breathtaking natural beauty, hiking trails, and outdoor activities for nature lovers.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

It’s my home town. Our sole purpose is to help and support our region to become the go to place for business, our very existence is to ensure that our home towns are considered as the place where the best of the best in business reside.

There is no other place where we would want to help build the economy up than the places that we all call home.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We are all about boosting the local business scene and at the heart of a business is its people. We do this through tailored programs and serious dedication. We directly work with business owners but indirectly this has a huge impact on both them, their team and their families.

Whether this be through creating more jobs, job satisfaction, career progression, spending more time doing what you love…the list is endless.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We actively seek out support and advice from various renowned business leaders who are experts in their fields.

This ongoing commitment to learning allows us to stay ahead of the ever-evolving business landscape. By doing so we are able to continuously enhance our services and strategies.

Which is something that we pride ourselves in, we are constantly looking for new ways to add more value to our services.

This not only benefits our own growth but also translates into tangible benefits for our clients.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Gateway at PEAK, I feel this would be a great development for the town, not only as an attraction and great place to visit for ourselves but also in creating many job opportunities and increasing visitors into our beautiful town.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?