Champions column: ​Our traditional and accessible town has so much going for it

​Since formation in 1992, SDE Group has continually expanded its services and grown to over 40 employees.

I have recently joined SDE Group after working for a local supplier, Arnold Laver, for many years.

After building a relationship with Jonathan Bennett, SDE managing director and understanding the business ethos, goals and aspirations, I was thrilled to join the company.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

Achieving the ISO standards is a huge achievement. The group’s success in the ISO Audit translates into tangible benefits for their customers.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Traditional, accessible and charming.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Hardwick Hall boasts impressive views of rolling hills and grade one-listed parkland, and wonderful walks which wind through ancient trees and countryside.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

We recently installed solar panels on our offices which has allowed us to remove gas from the building. Alongside this we now encourage all of our commercial fleet to be electric.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

Over the last 12 months, we have recruited two trainees and one apprentice to the SDE Group. We are always looking to employ people of all ages and understand we want to support the growth of the business with the right people.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

SDE are heavily involved in fundraising, supporting our local football teams and charity events. In 2023, the SDE team took part in the Bangers & Cash Rally, which along with other events raised Money for a Local Youth Homelessness charity.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

With advice from customers and suppliers, SDE took on the challenge to become ISO accredited in 2023. We achieved ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001. This now positions us to excel in the future.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think that PEAK will have the biggest impact, creating, jobs and opportunities for the local residents and bringing people to Derbyshire.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?