Champions column: ​My vision is for a town that’s proud to showcase culture and creativity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​My main role is supporting young people aged 11 to 18 years to boost their self-esteem and confidence through creative activities on our Six Pillars project.

We run after-school sessions in schools in Bolsover and North East Derbyshire, working with a variety of artists, doing everything from VR to lino printing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

Champions columnist Nathan Hamer is wellbeing co-ordinator at Junction Arts.

I think our greatest achievement over this past year was the launch of the Chesterfield Children’s Festival, which brought free arts experience to families during the summer holidays. Over 8,500 people attended the festival with over 4,000 children taking part.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Creative, growth, opportunity.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

"My vision for 2030 is for a town that is proud to showcase its culture, creativity, and heritage, becoming an exciting place for locals and tourists alike", says Champions columnist Nathan Hamer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Society Coffee Shop and Bar serves the best flat white in town and has an excellent choice of craft beer. I love Chandler’s, the cocktails are immense. I’ve recently taken up golf, so I enjoy a scenic round at Tapton Park Golf Club and I’m a regular at the SMH Group Stadium to watch Chesterfield F.C.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

As a young person myself, Junction Arts has supported me to enter a career in community arts. I’ve been employed as a wellbeing coordinator since June 2023, but for the 12 months prior, I was here as a marketing and communications intern, which provided me with invaluable experience and skills.

We also support young people through offering work experience and volunteering roles, as well as continuously through our community projects like Six Pillars and Next Gen.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our projects and events help people of all ages, from combating loneliness to developing careers, the Junction Arts mission is to create a better future for everyone through the arts.

A recent example is our Cosy Crafts community warm space, which ran for the last eight weeks to provide people in Chesterfield with a warm place to sit, have a drink and get creative.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I’m excited to see the Elder Way developments come to life, further adding to the town’s existing food and drink scene. Junction Arts currently has a display in one of the vacant shop windows on Elder Way, we worked with community artist, Lucie Maycock, to create the display, which features images of the amazing work we do as well as lanterns created by community members for Bolsover Lantern

Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

My vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030 is a town that is proud to showcase its culture, creativity, and heritage, becoming an exciting place for locals and tourists alike.

To achieve this, I think the existing community of local creatives need opportunities and funding to showcase their work and add a bit of colour to the town.