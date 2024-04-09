Champions column: It's great to see our area thriving and creating jobs for people
and live on Freeview channel 276
What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?
We have recently moved into our new, custom built premises in Bolsover which has allowed us to consolidate all our depots under one roof.
We are in the final testing stages to implement an automation system. The purpose of which is to free up dispensing time across our network and allow pharmacy staff more time to spend with patients.
What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?
Chesterfield has so much to offer in terms of history which I love, with Bolsover Castle and Chatsworth on the doorstep. As an outdoorsy person I enjoy walks along the canal route and visiting the picturesque Linacre Reservoir.
I also really like The Batch House. Great food and drink as well as a fun, friendly atmosphere.
How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?
We currently assemble about 1.5million patient prescription items each month. This means thousands of paper bags. With our new system, bags are made from compostable potato starch immediately decreasing paper use.
Our workplace travel plan encourages car sharing, and use of electric vehicles, for delivery vehicles and staff cars. The movement sensor lighting in our building turns lights off when parts of the building are unoccupied.
Where possible, waste generated on site is recycled and we continually look for ways to improve this further.
Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?
I love working for Peak and I love working in Chesterfield/Derbyshire. Although covering a large area, it still retains a friendly community feel.
How are you supporting young people in your business?
I am a strong advocate for getting young people into work. Everyone must start somewhere. As a 16-year-old starting out, I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had with Peak.
We have an in-house Learning and Development Team to guide our apprentices through mandatory Pharmacy Qualifications.
Training is key for roles within pharmacy, and I know Peak ensure that anyone who is trained with them, is confident and competent in their roles. We understand people learn at different speeds and through different methods we are here to help with all of that.
How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?
Supporting local people remains at the forefront of our business. Our customers and patients are the reason we do what we do and why we continue to improve our processes and services.
We have recently signed up to ‘Pharmacy First’ across our business. This valuable service enables patients to come into our pharmacies to receive care/treatment for a variety of issues rather than waiting for GP appointments. We want to ensure that our customers always feel safe and supported when using our services.
Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?
There are a lot of wonderful things happening in Chesterfield. For example, the Waterfront Project and everything that is happening at Markham Vale now.
It’s great to see businesses thriving, expanding, and creating jobs for people in our communities and I’m proud that Peak is part of that.