Champions column: It is great to work here in such a friendly and picturesque area

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

Being top of the league and seeing a big increase in the number of fans attending the games.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

This week's Champions columnist is Bridget Ball, marketing manager at Chesterfield FC (Photo credit: Tina Jenner)

Friendly, supportive, picturesque.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

We really are spoilt for choice! We have so many beautiful places to visit. Be it for a nice walk in the countryside or eating out in some of the best restaurants.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

Steps have been taken to reduce the use of electricity around the stadium, where possible. Chesterfield FC Community Trust deliver sessions in schools, outlining the importance of protecting the environment and advising how youngsters and their families can do their bit to become eco-friendly.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The opportunity to meet such friendly people. I am very proud to say we have some fantastic sponsors that support us at the club! We are so very grateful for all the support.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

We support young adults within our business by offering work experience. Apprentices also work within the Community Trust.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We always try and support local businesses, from buying merchandise locally or using services provided by local companies.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

The support we receive through networking provided by Destination Chesterfield has been invaluable, giving us the opportunity to make new contacts.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?