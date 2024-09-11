Column: Labour backs British Farming

I’m proud to have grown up in a family of farmers, and that’s why this time of year is so special for me.. For many, August is synonymous with holidays and sun loungers but it can be the busiest month for those working in agriculture. I can well remember looking out the window after tea as a child, and seeing the lights of the combine in the distance working away until well after dark. There is no one determined to get a job done quite like a farmer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the election I read that 74% of the public have a good view of farmers, and I was not surprised. My grandparents were farmers for over 60 years and were a core part of their community, supporting their local church and charitable organisations. Like many other farmers up and down the country, grandma and grandpa were trusted members of their community and were relied on by their neighbours and friends. Behind nurses, farmers are the second most trusted profession, and they deserve that place.

As UK agriculture provides half of the food we eat everyday in Derbyshire, the proof of the pudding really is in the eating!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our manifesto made clear that Labour will champion British Farming, and that’s something I completely support. I realise that farming has sometimes been a naturally Conservative issue, but as the granddaughter of farmers, I’d like to change that. A political party shouldn’t own an issue like farming and I have been heartened by the many discussions I’ve had with local farmers over how we can build a better future for the industry.

#BackBritishFarming

As my grandparents told me, farmers are at the front of political change, from soaring energy costs to Tik-Tok food trends, the farming industry is on the frontline of societal and political change, whether they want to be or not. Farmers have been hit with many challenges over the last few years, and the job is rewarding but not easy.

I am well aware, as any farmer will tell you, that farming can be lonely and isolating. Up to 94% of UK farmers under 40 say mental health is one of the biggest problems. Raising the issue of mental health can sometimes be challenging, but it’s a tough conversation the farming industry needs to have and one that I support.

Going forward, this Labour Government wants to work hand in hand with farmers, to support them. I would encourage any farmer in Derbyshire to contribute to the National Planning Policy Framework so our Labour government can help support farmers the best it can in the next few years and to get in touch with me at [email protected]. If you live in North East Derbyshire and are a farmer, I’d love to hear from you.