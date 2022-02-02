Chesterfield store's green gift ideas for an eco-friendly Valentine’s Day

Here at Mrs Green’s Eco Store, whether you celebrate, Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or Palentine’s Day, we have some eco and sustainable ideas for showing that special someone how much they mean to you.

Enjoying Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to cost a fortune, small gestures can mean an awful lot. Cooking your Valentine their favourite meal and allowing them to relax while you do the dishes etc. will demonstrate how much you care for them.

Running them a bubble bath, giving them a foot massage are also extremely considerate gestures to make.

If you do want to buy a gift for your loved one, chocolate is always a favourite, try to choose confectionary which is made locally to you, or fair trade with less packaging, chocolate is considered a sweet and romantic gift.

Another option could be an eco-friendly fragranced candle, there are lots available, and they can turn a room into a calm and relaxing place to spend your Valentine’s Day. Check out our Honey and Almond Soy candles at mrsgreensecostore.com.

As a special treat who doesn’t love receiving a wonderful piece of jewellery, try to buy locally from a small ethical business, who will give you personal attention and can offer a bespoke service, so you can invest in an individual item unique to your loved one.

You could also consider buying a pre-loved item of jewellery from a charity store or vintage emporium, they have a great selection and many will be one-off items made especially for the previous owner, how romantic!

Flowers and plants are always gratefully received, however why not mix things up and give the gift of seeds or bulbs so the recipient can grow them themselves and have the pleasure of them for years to come.

As an alternative to a physical gift on Valentine’s day, you could opt to donate to a charity instead, there are some amazing causes doing great things on your behalf.

Charities like Choose Love, very appropriate for Valentines Day, you can use the E-Gift card builder to create a personalised card for your loved one, just follow the easy process where you browse their store, all the items represent urgently needed products and services.

Choose what you wish to donate, everything from hot meals to mental health support, you leave the online store with nothing, but Choose Love get the items you buy to the people who need them the most, and your Valentine receives a card showing the help you have given on their behalf.

Visit choose.love

For an alternative the wildlife charity WWF allow you to adopt an animal on behalf of a loved one, they have 14 species to choose from, from elephants to turtles, your loved one will receive a cuddly replica of the animal you choose and regular updates on the animal chosen.

Please visit support.wwf.org.uk

We hope we may have given you some inspiration to make Valentine’s day a little more sustainable, but however you choose to spend your day on February 14 th show yourself and each other lots of love.

Friends, Vicky Wilson and Karen Payne, who both live in Newbold, created Mrs Green’s Eco Store last year.

The pair spent the last six years analysing plastic free alternatives and eco-friendly products which they then incorporated into their daily routines, before leaving their jobs behind to focus on the project full time

For more go to https://www.mrsgreensecostore.com/

