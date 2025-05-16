Champions: 'Local businesses really support each other in Chesterfield'

Alivia Dawson, Business Administrator at local charity, Junction Arts provides her take on life and work in Chesterfield.

Hi, I’m Alivia and I work as a Business Administrator at Junction Arts, while also completing a Business Administration apprenticeship. Junction Arts is a local charity delivering workshops, events and festivals across Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire and Bolsover. Our aim is to improve wellbeing through creativity, and all of our events are free to attend.

What was your greatest achievement over the past year?

Before joining Junction Arts as an apprentice, I was a volunteer, and one of my proudest moments was winning Young Volunteer of the Year for Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire 2024. For the organisation, a major highlight was the success of our Bright Winter Nights project at Bolsover Castle. We sold out twice—and this year, we’re expanding it into a three-day event!

Alivia Dawson, Junction Arts

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Creative, community, comforting.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love visiting Sorbo Lounge. It holds great memories for me and my college friends, especially after celebrating our Next Gen exhibition with Junction Arts. It’s now our regular meeting spot whenever everyone comes back from university—it’s definitely our happy place.

Sorbo Lounge, in Chesterfield Market Place.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

Our team at Junction Arts recently took part in tree planting at Shuttlewood to help offset our carbon footprint for the year. It was a brilliant experience and a meaningful step towards making our organisation more sustainable.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love Chesterfield because it’s so well-networked, and local businesses really support each other. Plus, I prefer the homely, welcoming feel of a town like Chesterfield over the hustle and bustle of a big city—it’s the perfect balance.

Why would you recommend an apprenticeship to other young people in Chesterfield?

Since starting my apprenticeship, I’ve noticed a real positive change in myself. Working with such a supportive team, whose values align with my own, has been refreshing. An apprenticeship gives you the chance to learn, grow, and build confidence in a real working environment.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received recently, and how has that impacted your organisation?

A great piece of advice from my line manager was to communicate more. Good communication clarifies, reassures, and creates opportunities—and it’s been a real game-changer for how we work together as a team. I'd also encourage young people to explore volunteering—you never know what amazing opportunities it could lead to!

How are you, your business, or your team supporting local people?

At Junction Arts, we run festivals and workshops across Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire, all free of charge. Events like the Chesterfield Children’s Festival at Queen’s Park are designed to inspire creativity, build skills, and connect communities.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I’m really looking forward to the redevelopment of Chesterfield railway station. It will make the town even more accessible, boost the visitor economy, and help bring an even wider audience to our local arts events.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

By 2030, I’d love to see even more free, participatory arts activities happening across Chesterfield. I hope the town will be filled with more colour, more energy, and, most importantly, more art!

Junction Arts supports the marketing and economic growth of the town through Chesterfield Champions, a network of over 230 organisations across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.