Champions Column: 'I love working in Chesterfield because it’s such a community-focused place'

Our Chesterfield Champion of the Week, Will Mart explains his role at Stepnell Construction and the work taking place to revitalise Staveley's marketplace.

Hello, I’m Will Mart, Assistant Site Manager for Stepnell Construction. I’ve recently been promoted from Trainee Site Manager, and I’m currently working with my colleagues on the exciting Staveley 21 project. We’re regenerating the Staveley marketplace, building new library and office spaces, and creating a modern market area for businesses and residents.

What was your greatest achievement over the past year?

My biggest achievement has been being promoted from Trainee Site Manager to Assistant Site Manager, all while continuing my studies. It’s been a big step forward in my career and something I’m really proud of.

Will Mart, Assistant Site Manager, Stepnell

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Historic, community, resilient.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

My favourite place to visit is definitely the Peak District. It’s amazing having such stunning open spaces right on our doorstep. I spend most of my weekends walking my dog there—it’s the perfect place to unwind and explore.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

At Stepnell, sustainability is a top priority. We focus on selecting sustainable materials, managing waste effectively, and integrating greener practices across all our projects. We’re constantly finding ways to reduce our carbon footprint.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working in Chesterfield because it’s such a community-focused place. Knowing that my work will directly contribute to the regeneration of the local area—and support job creation in Staveley—is incredibly rewarding.

Why would you recommend an apprenticeship to other young people in Chesterfield?

I’m currently studying for a Level 6 Construction Site Management degree at Sheffield Hallam University, and it’s been brilliant for building both my knowledge and leadership skills. If you’re thinking about an apprenticeship, I’d definitely say go for it. It’s a great way to earn while you learn and build a career with real, hands-on experience.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received recently, and how has that impacted your organisation?

Since starting my apprenticeship, I’ve had brilliant support from both industry mentors and training providers. That mentorship has really helped me to grow my leadership skills and gain technical knowledge—skills I’m already applying on-site every day.

How are you, your business, or your team supporting local people?

Stepnell is dedicated to creating opportunities for local people through employment, traineeships and work placements. I’m currently mentoring a T-Level student from Chesterfield College, helping her build up industry knowledge and technical skills—it’s great to be able to give something back.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I believe the Staveley 21 project is going to be one of the most impactful regeneration schemes in the area. It’ll help create a more vibrant town centre, attract further investment, and support local businesses and residents alike.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

By 2030, I’d love to see Chesterfield grow as a hub for construction, sustainability and innovation. Continued investment in apprenticeships and skill development will be key to building a strong, future-ready workforce for the town.

Stepnell supports the marketing and economic growth of the town through Chesterfield Champions, a network of over 230 organisations across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.