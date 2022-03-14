Many people praised the friendly atmosphere in the town, but some also raised issues regarding parking and roads.
These are 13 of the compliments and complaints about Chesterfield from our readers- do you agree?
1. Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Kat Jackson said: “Compliment is Chesterfield Hospital - they’re really good and I’ve always been impressed by a high quality of care.”
Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. The Shambles
Zara Dane said: “Compliment - there's a little bit of everything. I think there's a small but good selection of shops, bars and restaurants which offer a range of goods.”
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Litter
Zara’s complaint was concerning litter in the town: “This isn't a complaint for the council but there seems to be litter everywhere outside of the town centre. Bins overflowing, items discarded on the roadside, alleyways with bags of rubbish.”
Photo: jason chadwick
4. Entertainment for kids
Laura Simpson said: “Nothing for kids to do, have to travel to Sheffield etc...Queens Park needs an update, like the swings are falling apart etc... Putting the prices too high on buses, it used to be five for £5, now it’s £15. People don't have the money to do that now with everything else going up so it will get to the point where people can't do stuff with little ones as there’s nothing in Chesterfield.”
Photo: Rachel Atkins