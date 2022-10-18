Officers ‘very concerned’ for safety of missing pensioner who may be in Chesterfield
Officers are appealing for help to locate a missing pensioner – who may have travelled to Chesterfield – amid concerns for her welfare.
Catherine Dilly was reported missing from her home in Stonelow Road, Dronfield yesterday evening (Monday, October 17).
The 84-year-old is 5ft 6ins tall and slim, and usually wears black trousers, flat black shoes and either a grey or blue coat. It is believed Catherine, who wears her hair in a ponytail, is also carrying a large black handbag.
Catherine is known to visit Chesterfield, usually using the 43 or 44 bus service.
Most Popular
Anyone with any information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using the 999 emergency number, quoting reference 947-171022.