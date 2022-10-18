Officers ‘very concerned’ for safety of missing pensioner who may be in Chesterfield

Catherine Dilly was reported missing from her home in Stonelow Road, Dronfield yesterday evening (Monday, October 17).

The 84-year-old is 5ft 6ins tall and slim, and usually wears black trousers, flat black shoes and either a grey or blue coat. It is believed Catherine, who wears her hair in a ponytail, is also carrying a large black handbag.

Catherine is known to visit Chesterfield, usually using the 43 or 44 bus service.

Catherine lives in Dronfield but may have travelled into Chesterfield.