Callum is believed to have been in Derby city centre on February 2 – and has links to the Chaddesden area of the city.

Officers are concerned for the safety of the 15-year-old, who is around 4ft 11ins tall and has a Birmingham accent.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded top and trousers, and was carrying a grey bag.

Anyone who may have seen Callum is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information about Callum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 952-040223:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

