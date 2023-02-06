Officers ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Derbyshire teen
Officers are asking the public to help them locate a missing teen amid concerns ofr his safety.
Callum is believed to have been in Derby city centre on February 2 – and has links to the Chaddesden area of the city.
Officers are concerned for the safety of the 15-year-old, who is around 4ft 11ins tall and has a Birmingham accent.
He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded top and trousers, and was carrying a grey bag.
Anyone with information about Callum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 952-040223:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.