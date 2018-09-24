Officer taken to hospital after police chase in Derbyshire

A Derbyshire police car was "deliberately" damaged during a police pursuit.
A police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the ten minute pursuit around Derby which ended in a crash between the car and the police vehicle.
Derbyshire's road policing unit has said the driver's actions were "selfish, reckless and dangerous."
A police spokesman said: "The BMW was stopped at Finsbury Avenue, in Mackworth. The driver was taken to hospital for a check-up but was discharged and taken into custody.
"The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police."
The chase happened on Sunday, September 23.