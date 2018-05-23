Millionaire car dealer from Derbyshire involved in supercar smash

A millionaire car dealer from Derbyshire has reportedly been involved in a crash involving two supercars.

The crash, involving a Porsche 118 Cayman GTS and a Ferrari Spider, occurred on a roundabout in Sheffield on Sunday night.

The aftermath of the accident. Photo - SWNS

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage in the crash, with the Porsche overturning.

The driver of the Porsche suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Ferrari was not at the scene when police officers arrived but has since been traced by police.

Carl Hartley, a luxury car dealer from Derbyshire, was one of those involved in the crash, according to the Daily Mail.

Mr Hartley's father Tom has confirmed to the Daily Mail that his son was involved in the crash, but said that he is 'ok".

The aftermath of the crash. Photo - SWNS

According to the Daily Mail, Carl Hartley's personalised number plate was seen on the Ferrari.

It adds that Mr Hartley's Instagram account is filled with images of luxury cars and a champagne lifestyle.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses after a Ferrari and a Porsche were in a collision on Tinsley roundabout on the border of Sheffield and Rotherham..

"At around 7.55pm, the two vehicles, a red Porsche 718 and a grey Ferrari 458, collided, with the Porsche rolling over and landing back on its wheels.

The Porsche lost its wheels in the crash. Photo - SWNS

"Did you witness the collision or the manner in which the vehicles were being driven prior to the collision? Can you provide any information?

"Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 902 20 May 2018."