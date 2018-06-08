Download Festival named UK's dirtiest

Thousands of music fans will be descending on Donington Park this weekend for Download Festival.

Festival goers will be able to enjoy music from the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osborne and Avenged Sevenfold.

Download tops the list of the UK's dirtiest festivals

But if you're keen on keeping clean, it's probably not the place for you!

In fact, the festival has topped the chart as the dirtiest UK festival, in a study by SpaSeekers.

The survey found that 40 per cent of Download festival goers don't shower at all across the whole weekend, 48 per cent say they don't wash their hair and one in ten don't even brush their teeth.

On a more positive note though, Download was also listed as the festival where people get the most sleep.

Those attending Bestival get just three hours two minutes sleep a night on average, while people attending Creamfields and Parklife get an average of three hours 15 minutes and three hours ten minutes respectively.

But those at Downloand get an average of four hours and 18 minutes each night.

Jason Goldberg, Director of SpaSeekers said: "Attending a festival weekend is a rite of passage every Brit goes through, and while people will be having the time of their lives watching their favourite musicians our research showed they are prepared to get a little dirty and sacrifice some sleep.

“We were surprised to discover that Download Festival is where Brits are get the most sleep, while festival goers at Bestival will be feeling a bit sleep deprived getting just over three hours of sleep a night!

“Whether Brits are going to enjoy rock at Download or dance music at Creamfields, what really matters is that Brits enjoy the amazing festival atmosphere and have a great weekend.”

Download Festival is taking place from June 8-10.