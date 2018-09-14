The summer holidays are over, the temperature has dropped and the leaves are turning orange and red - autumn has well and truly arrived.

But if you're still looking for a quick getaway before the winter arrives, there's loads of places that aren't too far away for you and your family to enjoy a short break.

Kenilworth Castle

Last minute UK holiday rental provider Snaptrip has put together a list of its top five autumn getaways within an hour's drive of Derbyshire.

Get cosy in Kenilworth

About 6-miles south-west of Coventry, Kenilworth is a quaint market town brimming with English history. With attractions to keep you occupied from the impressive Kenilworth Castle, to Hatton Adventure World for the kids, it’s the ideal place for a last minute family weekend away.

Go camping in Rutland

Is there anything better than an outdoor open fire in autumn in the company of your best friends? Rutland is within driving distance from Derbyshire and with a nature reserve and reservoir, it’s perfect for a spot of glamping to really capture the season changing.

Visit Trentham Gardens

Travel west from Derbyshire and you’ll reach Stoke-on-Trent, which is a hidden gem when it comes to holidays. Just outside you’ll find Trentham, which is worth visiting just for its beautiful gardens. Situated on the Trentham Estate, the gardens have recently undertaken a huge makeover, labelled ‘the garden makeover of the decade’. The mile long lake is home to a ‘fairy trail’ with beautiful sculptures of 15 fairies, bound to capture the imagination of the kids.

Go trainspotting in Weston under Lizard

Weston under Lizard in neighbouring county, Shropshire is a young rail enthusiast’s dream. Visit Weston Park on your stay to experience the Miniature Railway, one of Britain’s premier miniature railways. Travelling through the Temple Wood through lakes and woodland, the kids will have the time of their lives!

Visit Shakespeare’s hometown

Just a short drive from Derbyshire is the Stratford-upon-Avon district, famously the birthplace of William Shakespeare. Even if theatre isn’t your thing, there’s plenty to do and it’s the perfect setting for a cosy autumn getaway. Brimming with typically Tudor English, chocolate-box buildings and inviting pubs, this is the place to welcome the cold weather.

See Snaptrip for more information